St. Luke’s unveils new daycare center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting was held for a new daycare center at UnityPoint-Health St. Luke’s.

The center will help benefit parents who work at the hospital. The funds for the daycare came from a nearly $1 million grant. They will be able to provide care for 58 kids ages 5 and younger at one time and 70 to 80 kids throughout the day.

“This is an opportunity for daycare services that is really in high demand here in the Siouxland area, so being able to partner and work with Theodore’s Academy has been instrumental. We could not be more pleased with the success and being able to get this going and to start seeing the little kiddos run around here in our building.” said Chief Operating Officer, Corey Snider.

The daycare center is now open Monday through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

