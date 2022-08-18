The Cleveland Browns’ second preseason game was against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns took on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with Cleveland playing in front of a rather lackluster home crowd. Part of the reason had to do with the Cleveland Guardians trying to play across-town against the dastardly Chicago White Sox and another reason was the inclement weather surrounding the area. So the lack of crowd was understandable. Even though the fans didn’t show up, the Browns’ offense sure did, which was a change from last week against Jacksonville.

