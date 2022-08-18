ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic

The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
Orioles Playing in Little League Classic Holds Special Meaning for Us

Orioles players are not the only ones reminiscing on their time in Little League. The Baltimore Orioles are playing the Boston Red Sox in the Little League Classic tonight, one of the most special games on the baseball calendar. The annual event occurs during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the game is played at a nearby minor league park.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
The good and the bad from the Cleveland Browns game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Cleveland Browns’ second preseason game was against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns took on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with Cleveland playing in front of a rather lackluster home crowd. Part of the reason had to do with the Cleveland Guardians trying to play across-town against the dastardly Chicago White Sox and another reason was the inclement weather surrounding the area. So the lack of crowd was understandable. Even though the fans didn’t show up, the Browns’ offense sure did, which was a change from last week against Jacksonville.
Which NFL fanbase has the moodiest fans?

The fans live and die with their teams since they get a whole week to build up excitement for one game that very well, could end in a loss leading to a whole day or even a week of misery until they get to try again.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
