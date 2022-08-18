Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic
The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
Orioles Playing in Little League Classic Holds Special Meaning for Us
Orioles players are not the only ones reminiscing on their time in Little League. The Baltimore Orioles are playing the Boston Red Sox in the Little League Classic tonight, one of the most special games on the baseball calendar. The annual event occurs during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the game is played at a nearby minor league park.
Guardians catcher Austin Hedges has sprained ankle, roster move possible; Injury updates
A promotion for one of the Guardians catching prospects could be necessary, but the club might have avoided the need for any roster move. Guardians catcher Austin Hedges left Friday night's game with a sprained right ankle, the team announced. The injury happened as Hedges slid during the Guardians' 5-2 win over the...
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Former Cavs big man expresses disappointment with Browns statement on Deshaun Watson
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed disappointment regarding the Cleveland Browns’ statement about the suspension and fine of their quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ statement quotes co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and mentions nothing about the uncomfortable details behind Watson’s discipline. The 11-game suspension and $5...
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
The good and the bad from the Cleveland Browns game against the Philadelphia Eagles
The Cleveland Browns’ second preseason game was against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns took on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with Cleveland playing in front of a rather lackluster home crowd. Part of the reason had to do with the Cleveland Guardians trying to play across-town against the dastardly Chicago White Sox and another reason was the inclement weather surrounding the area. So the lack of crowd was understandable. Even though the fans didn’t show up, the Browns’ offense sure did, which was a change from last week against Jacksonville.
Which NFL fanbase has the moodiest fans?
The fans live and die with their teams since they get a whole week to build up excitement for one game that very well, could end in a loss leading to a whole day or even a week of misery until they get to try again.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Former Cleveland Browns General Manager: ‘Get Garoppolo, Save Your Season’
With an 11-game banishment for Deshaun Watson on deck, the Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation on their hands. While the team employs two back-up quarterbacks with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, the absence of a true starting quarterback could strike a fatal blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
