nycfc.com
Cushing Reaction | "It Was A Real Team Performance."
New York City Football Club Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has hailed a strong ‘team performance’ after his side’s 2-0 win against Chicago Fire. The Boys in Blue traveled to SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday evening in search of a victory after three consecutive defeats. Gabriel Pereira opened the scoring in fine style 16 minutes in with a piledriver from distance, before teammate Santiago Rodríguez doubled the scoring less than sixty seconds into the second half. Speaking afterward, Cushing hailed his team’s collective effort as well as their ability with and without the ball.
The Away End | Chicago Fire with Alex Calabrese
New York City Football Club face Chicago Fire on Sunday evening. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to writer for Hot Time In Old Town, Alex Calabrese. Hi Alex, thanks for speaking with us. How long have you been covering...
Injury Report | Three Absent, One Questionable vs. Chicago Fire
New York City Football Club are on the road this weekend as they take on Chicago Fire. Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has three confirmed absentees. Keaton Parks is still working through his calf issue and is joined on the sidelines by Alex Callens as he nurses an MCL complaint. They are joined on the sidelines by Alfredo Morales as he works through a lower body issue. Maxi Moralez is considered questionable with a lower body issue.
