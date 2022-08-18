New York City Football Club Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has hailed a strong ‘team performance’ after his side’s 2-0 win against Chicago Fire. The Boys in Blue traveled to SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday evening in search of a victory after three consecutive defeats. Gabriel Pereira opened the scoring in fine style 16 minutes in with a piledriver from distance, before teammate Santiago Rodríguez doubled the scoring less than sixty seconds into the second half. Speaking afterward, Cushing hailed his team’s collective effort as well as their ability with and without the ball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO