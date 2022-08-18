ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Bryce Harper
Nolan Arenado
Pete Alonso
Paul Goldschmidt
Mike Trout
What are the New York Islanders doing with free agency?

The NHL has been full of activity in recent weeks, except for the New York Islanders who have not made any moves in free agency. The New York Islanders finished the 2021/22 season 16 points outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the general belief was that the team would be making a concerted effort to improve its roster.
