WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
GOLF・
theScore
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
Yankees fans rain boos on Hal Steinbrenner at Paul O’Neill ceremony
New York Yankees fans were experiencing some mixed emotions before their weekend tussle against the Toronto Blue Jays. On one hand, fans will get to see the much-revered No. 21 worn by Paul O’Neill formally retired by the club and enshrined into that much-hallowed pantheon of Yankee greatness. On...
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship in thrilling finish
Patrick Cantlay becomes the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007 with his one-shot win over Scott Stallings.
What are the New York Islanders doing with free agency?
The NHL has been full of activity in recent weeks, except for the New York Islanders who have not made any moves in free agency. The New York Islanders finished the 2021/22 season 16 points outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the general belief was that the team would be making a concerted effort to improve its roster.
LAFC's seven-match winning streak ends with loss at San Jose
Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 54th minute Saturday night, but LAFC lost 2-1 to the host San Jose Earthquakes as its seven-game MLS winning streak ended.
