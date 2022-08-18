Read full article on original website
Driver custody after 1 killed, 3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn, police say
One person is in custody after a four-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in suburban Oak Lawn, police said.
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say
One person is dead and one other person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue. Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but what is known is that...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody
OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says
Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.
cwbchicago.com
2 dogs missing after armed robbery and carjacking spree hits Old Town, West Town, and Lincoln Park
Update August 21, 4:45 p.m. — The missing dogs have been found safe, according to a friend of the victim. A carjacking victim’s dogs are missing after they were taken during a series of hijackings and robberies that unfolded Saturday morning, Chicago police said. While the crimes were committed in Old Town, Lincoln Park, and West Town by a group of four men who traveled in two cars, police have not yet publicly linked the crimes to each other.
Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded
CHICAGO — Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
959theriver.com
One dead, two injured after three-vehicle crash near Aurora
From the Daily Herald, An Aurora man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over. The rest of the story is here.
cwbchicago.com
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating crash between bicyclist and Yorkville Police Department squad car
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a Yorkville Police Department squad car. A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened at the intersection of Route 34 and Game Farm Road Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden to get escort home from rehab facility
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden is expected to be released from a rehab facility Friday
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall
GURNEE, Ill. - A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said. The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died...
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
fox32chicago.com
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
wlip.com
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One in Lake County
(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.
