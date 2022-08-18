ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody

OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
OAK LAWN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

2 dogs missing after armed robbery and carjacking spree hits Old Town, West Town, and Lincoln Park

Update August 21, 4:45 p.m. — The missing dogs have been found safe, according to a friend of the victim. A carjacking victim’s dogs are missing after they were taken during a series of hijackings and robberies that unfolded Saturday morning, Chicago police said. While the crimes were committed in Old Town, Lincoln Park, and West Town by a group of four men who traveled in two cars, police have not yet publicly linked the crimes to each other.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

One dead, two injured after three-vehicle crash near Aurora

From the Daily Herald, An Aurora man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over. The rest of the story is here.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Oketo
fox32chicago.com

Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating crash between bicyclist and Yorkville Police Department squad car

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a Yorkville Police Department squad car. A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened at the intersection of Route 34 and Game Farm Road Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora

Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
AURORA, IL
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
wlip.com

Single Vehicle Crash Kills One in Lake County

(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy