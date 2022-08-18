Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Surfline
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Surfline
Watch: Four Epic Days at Puerto Escondido
Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.
Surfline
Timmy, Barley and Waggy Go North -- Way North
Recently, the good folks at O’Neill sent three of their most intrepid American teamriders — Brett Barley, Timmy Reyes, and Noah Wegrich — to link up with Alaska resident Josh Mulcoy and find the best waves available in 34,000 miles of rugged, isolated, storm-battered coastline. They found darkness, desolation, even denials. But they also found otherworldly adventure, breathtaking scenery and some deep, fuming barrels.
Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley
Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
Comments / 0