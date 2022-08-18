ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Little girl gifts her birthday cupcakes to officers

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVQM7_0hLQY4He00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officers with the Fountain Police Department were treated to some homemade cupcakes on Wednesday when a little girl from Fountain wanted to share with them for her birthday.

The City of Fountain Government shared the sweet moment on Facebook, along with photos of the delicious cupcakes and a hand written note from the young girl’s mother. In the note, she explained that the FPD, along with all the law enforcement agencies that responded the night El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery was killed, had been in their family’s thoughts.

>>Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting

The note reads in part– “It’s my daughter’s 4th birthday today and her wish was to share her birthday cupcakes with you. We are truly sorry for your loss, and have been praying for you all. She wishes the fallen officer could have a cupcake, but I assured her he has plenty of cupcakes in heaven and now his friends can have hers. We appreciate you all!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qp4r_0hLQY4He00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoDhz_0hLQY4He00

FPD praised the mother for raising such compassionate children, and said that the thoughtful gesture made their officers’ day and brought tears to their eyes.

“Thank you little one for your thoughts, prayers and the delicious cupcakes. Don’t ever let anyone steal the joy and compassion you have to share with others,” FPD said in the Facebook post. “We appreciate you and we believe in you!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

14-year-old boy missing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Silent auction held in honor of late EPSO Deputy Andrew Peery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A silent auction hosted at the Elbert County Fair was held in honor of late El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery and his family. All proceeds from the silent auction were donated to the family of the late deputy. Law enforcement members from across Colorado attended the Responder Relief […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News one person was found with a gunshot this morning. Police tell 11 News they were called to reports of a shooting at the New Havana Bar and Grill on North Academy and Academy Circle around 2:12 a.m. Police say the person that was shot was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

K9 Odin celebrates 5th birthday!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating their K9 Odin’s fifth birthday. CSPD says Odin has served Colorado Springs as a patrol apprehension and narcotics detection canine since 2019. Playing fetch and enjoying treats are among K9 Odin’s favorite life enjoyments, according to CSPD.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Old Chicago fundraiser for Deputy Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fundraiser will be held at Colorado Springs Old Chicago locations in support of fallen Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Peery. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has requested that anyone wanting to donate in support of Deputy Peery do so through the Hugh. A Martin Scholarship Fund. Old Chicago is making that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado teen with rare disease gets a prom of her own

PUEBLO • It may be mid-August, but prom season was in full swing for Amaria Granger Thursday evening. Amaria, who will turn 14 later this month, has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Niemann Pick C. The disease affects Amaria's ability to metabolize fat such as cholesterol and lipids within cells, causing them to malfunction and eventually die. The disease causes progressive loss of function of the nerves, brain and other organs. There is no known cure for Niemann Pick C, and it is fatal.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cupcakes#Fpd#El Paso County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Kristen Duke shares family photo tips

COLORADO SPRINGS — For Family 411 Kristen Duke gives us tips to help embrace family photos. Taking family photos can be stressful, Duke says don’t worry about the photo being perfect. Have some fun with it, play music or bring a friend to help relax if needed. A helpful incentive is to go out for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Down Syndrome walk returns August 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a couple of years of being on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Walk returns. Down Syndrome is a genetic condition that causes people to have three copies of the 21st chromosome, and can have different effects like health issues and intellectual disabilities. Heather Mitchell is the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
COLORADO CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Suspects are at large in Colorado Springs Saturday after robbing a convenience store east of Downtown, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to the area of 300 N. Union Blvd for a shots fired call. When they arrived police said they determined The post Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Branch out to a magical treehouse

Elizabeth, Colo. — About an hour northeast of Colorado Springs sits a magical treehouse, offering an elevated glamping experience far from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Owners and operators Frank Sinicrope and Marni Kelce built “Houses High Tree House Magic,” by hand, with the help of a few friends, over a span […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Letter Carrier honored for saving young girl’s life

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Letter Carrier will receive the Postmaster General Hero award for saving the life of a young girl in June 2022. On June 15, Kimberly “Smitty” Smith was delivering an Express Mail at the Ridgeview Place Apartments. While making the delivery, the leasing office manager ran up to Smitty, dripping […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy