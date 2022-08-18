ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Locals Gather To Honor The Life And Legacy Of Legendary Artist Alice Asmar

The Burbank community joined together for a celebration of life to honor Alice Asmar and her artistry at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center on Thursday, August 18. The gathering consisted of a presentation and installation of Asmar’s legendary artwork, as well as a reception attended by her loved ones, colleagues, and community members. Numerous art pieces by Asmar were displayed, such as paintings and drawings of deer, rabbits, birds, Native American customs, flowers, and more.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Football Loses Heartbreaker to Dos Pueblos

Gregory Tripathi kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lead Dos Pueblos High of Goleta to a 22-19 victory over a Burbank High team that all things considered put together arguably one of its greatest efforts in recent memory. The Friday night contest at Memorial Field was extremely...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

City looking Into Communal House Locating in Burbank

City of Burbank officials are looking into a house in Burbank that is being offered on a website as communal living for artists and students after a reader alerted myBurbank to website offering rooms to rent. The house, located at 520 S. Main Street, is being offered for room rentals...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Media City Credit Union Educates Members on Financial Scams

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, aims to offer comprehensive financial education to its existing and prospective members. In the credit union spirit of “People Helping People,” Media City hopes to educate people about common financial scams so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy