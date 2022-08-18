The Burbank community joined together for a celebration of life to honor Alice Asmar and her artistry at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center on Thursday, August 18. The gathering consisted of a presentation and installation of Asmar’s legendary artwork, as well as a reception attended by her loved ones, colleagues, and community members. Numerous art pieces by Asmar were displayed, such as paintings and drawings of deer, rabbits, birds, Native American customs, flowers, and more.

