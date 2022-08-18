Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
FOX Carolina
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. 8th grader Ayden Chappell shows off his skills after winning the youth bluegrass banjo competition at the 86th annual Old Fiddler's Convention. Strangers...
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
greenville.com
Improvements Coming to Hundreds of Greenlink Bus Stops
The Greenville Transit Authority was awarded $5,845,300 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program to improve bus stops. Amenities will include a mix of shelters, push button lighting and benches at more than 300 bus stops in Greenville and across Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the top priorities for school this year is safety. In the upstate- we’ve seen districts enact new bag policies, funding for more resource officers and even add the new technology. But one school district in Spartanburg is going one step further. They...
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
irei.com
PRP buys class A distribution center in South Carolina
PRP, an investment management firm focused on credit net-lease investments, has taken ownership of a 1.85 million-square-foot, class A distribution center development in Moore, S.C. The state-of-the-art distribution center will include a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess...
FOX Carolina
Market supports entrepreneurship, while also helping overcome hurdles
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy your Thursday nights-there’s a market you can check out, highlighting our small businesses. “Village Launch,” a part of Mill Village Ministries, helps aspiring entrepreneurs with starting a business, and every third Thursday of the month, they give you a chance to shop.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
Upstate middle schooler still hospitalized, community stepping in to help
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- He was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but 11-year-old Huston has been in the hospital since Tuesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying a parent at Wren High School was picking up their own student when they […]
The Post and Courier
Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction
SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
Restaurants hope Restaurant Week draws in new customers, boosts business
Local restaurants are hoping for a boost in business, with Restaurant Week underway in Greenville.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit while trying to cross Upstate highway
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died on Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck on South Carolina Highway 49. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened around 8:08 p.m. near Eagle Road. According to troopers,...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and J. Walter Moon Boulevard at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the driver...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Groce Meadow Road
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When drivers brought Groce Meadow Road to our attention, it wasn’t just about the patches and potholes. They also had concerns about the bridge and conditions during winter snows. This road sits between Milford Church Road and Mountainview Road, in Greenville County. It runs...
WYFF4.com
Pickens GateHouse restaurant announces permanent closing
PICKENS, S.C. — Another Upstate restaurant announced this week it is permanently closing its doors. Dean and Jeff Holder, and management of the GateHouse Restaurant, on Ann Street, in Pickens, posted to Facebook Thursday that they had been discussing the possibility for months. "This is due to staffing issues...
