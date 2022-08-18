Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo
The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
CBS Austin
Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park
AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
CBS Austin
Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
CBS Austin
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month
KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
CBS Austin
Austin Police say 1-year-old girl from Amber Alert found safe, biological mom arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Sailor has been located and is safe. Jessica Skelton, the child's biological mom, has been taken into custody on unrelated charges at this time. Further details were not immediately available. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Austin police issued an Amber Alert on...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker
Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies from injuries in I-35 crash after being thrown from car's hood
A woman is facing prison time after a man hanging on to the hood of her car was critically injured when the vehicle crashed in North Austin -- the man later died from his injuries. It happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, just before midnight in the northbound service road of I-35...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Austin Police Association President to step down
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
CBS Austin
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
CBS Austin
Police searching for driver from SW Austin hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a hit-and-run last week in Southwest Austin that killed an elderly woman. It happened Wednesday, August 17, at the intersection of Way and South Bay lanes, in a Circle C Ranch neighborhood. The Austin Police Department says the...
CBS Austin
Austin Police locate missing 69-year-old man
UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Mr. Fisher has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the...
CBS Austin
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
CBS Austin
One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
CBS Austin
One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
Comments / 0