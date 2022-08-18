ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

CBS Austin

DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo

The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park

AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month

KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
KYLE, TX
Hays County, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker

Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President to step down

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police locate missing 69-year-old man

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Mr. Fisher has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
CEDAR PARK, TX

