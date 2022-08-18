Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two shot while riding their bikes Saturday, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say someone shot two people near East Apache Street and North St. Louis Avenue while they were riding their bikes on Saturday. TPD Lieutenant Shawn Kite said they responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Kite said both victims were taken to the...
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office announce procession of Captain William Hargraves Sunday
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced a procession of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves that will take place on Sunday. The procession will start at 1:00 p.m. and they will be escorting Hargraves, via law enforcement and firefighter procession, from Tulsa to Ponca City, the sheriff’s office said.
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrol car, wooden cross placed to honor deputy killed in car crash
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the life of one of their own. Captain William “Willy” Hargraves died Friday in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The cause of the traffic crash is still under investigation.
KTUL
Child in critical condition after boat hits spillway, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bartlesville police said they responded to a boat accident on Hudson Lake around 6:05 Saturday night. Preliminary reports lead police to believe the throttle of the boat may have been stuck, which caused the boat to crash into a concrete spillway. There were two adults...
Questions raised after inmate died shortly after being released from Okmulgee County Jail
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The family of Larance Hill told FOX23 he died Monday after his arrest Friday, Aug. 12, for public intoxication. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice told FOX23 that 67-year-old Hill walked into a woman’s home Aug. 12, 2022. According to bodycam footage, the incident occurred just after 5 p.m.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Inmate dies Friday at Oklahoma County Jail following suicide attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail was found dead Friday afternoon after a detention officer discovered him attempting suicide in his cell, the Jail Trust said. The detention officer called for medical attention for Danny Paulin. Jail personnel began to attempt to save him, and...
Mother and child hit by a SUV near 31st and Mingo
Police said the child sustained severe injuries to one of his lower legs. They said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Armed robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
They found a machine used to make car keys, hundreds of blank automotive keys, and a large amount of marijuana.
news9.com
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details released about fallen Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In
A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in a crash
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22, 2:05 p.m.: The deputy has been identified as William Hargraves. UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash. Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday...
Resident raises concerns about raccoons in his neighborhood
A man in Tulsa tells 2 News some new, unfriendly neighbors are destroying his neighborhood and even threatening his family pet.
TPD: Woman shot to death in an apparent road rage incident in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in what appears to be a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria on Friday. Police at the scene told FOX23 that a man fired shots from his car into...
news9.com
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
Osage County Deputy Killed In Crash Along US-60
Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m. Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound. Currently, it is unclear what...
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
Comments / 1