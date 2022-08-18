Read full article on original website
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets
Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
NBC San Diego
Border Businesses Hoping for Quiet Weekend Following Wave of Violence in Tijuana
Worry and concern for border crossers still persist following last weekend’s violence in Tijuana, but the chaos has appeared to cool off and on Friday afternoon, a steady flow of people was seen walking through the Otay Mesa Pedestrian Crossing. The hectic weekend in Tijuana caused the U.S. government...
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
News Now: Party brawl, East County shooting
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, police investigate after finding two weapons near the site of a large party and officers search for the gunman in a fatal East County shooting.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
pacificsandiego.com
New East Village dessert shop serves up peach cobbler, lemon bars and more Southern treats from Navy veteran
Chan Buie was born and raised in Los Angeles, but she spent her childhood summers in Northern Mississippi, where she indulged in rich Southern desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding, as well as red velvet, coconut pineapple and Sock it to Me cakes. After retiring from a 20-year career...
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
NBC San Diego
Fuel Truck Overturns at San Diego Airport, Causes Flight Delays
San Diegans bore the brunt of more air travel delays Friday morning when a fuel truck toppled over outside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, delaying around 134 flights, according to FlightAware.com. The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday., according to...
'Goldendoodle, Canela, stolen in Chula Vista' | How to protect your dog from thieves
SAN DIEGO — Our CBS 8 story of Chancho, the stolen Goldendoodle, had a happy ending with the dog back home and the accused thief under arrest. But we quickly found out that it’s a much wider problem. Since Chancho’s story aired, viewers have reached out to us...
