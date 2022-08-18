ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets

Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Coronado, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Dana Williams
Person
Pollo
Person
Joe Little
sandiegoville.com

The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Travel#Nbc#Chargers#Economy#Nbc 7#Otay Ranch Town Center#El Pollo Grill#Coca Cola#San Diegans
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22

August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Fuel Truck Overturns at San Diego Airport, Causes Flight Delays

San Diegans bore the brunt of more air travel delays Friday morning when a fuel truck toppled over outside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, delaying around 134 flights, according to FlightAware.com. The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday., according to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy