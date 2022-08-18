ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Doug Hodges
3d ago

Sorry for your loss but suing the city is a stretch. We should suspend the licenses of street racers for a year though. That might cut down on it

Reply(1)
7
Related
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Sedan crashes into front doors of market in Woodland Hills

Authorities on Sunday were responding to Woodland Hills where a sedan was reported to have crashed into the front doors of a market. The crash in the 21400 block of W. Ventura Boulevard was reported just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries and no significant structural damage, authorities said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities identify 19-year-old man killed in Pacoima shooting

Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz#Kia#Burbank#Volkswagen
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway

A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shootings

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shootings just blocks from each other in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating whether they are related. LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspects remain at large after shooting near LA mall

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the Beverly Center. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian at about 5:25 p.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

West Hollywood shooting victim dies from injuries

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday, has died of his injuries, after having been shot near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
Canyon News

One Killed, One Injured In Sherman Oaks Shooting

SHERMAN OAKS—On August 16, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 13000 Van Nuys Boulevard about a shooting. Officers found a parked black Honda Civic with two victims suffering gunshot wounds. According to an August 17 the LAPD reported the first victim was found...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy