Authorities on Sunday were responding to Woodland Hills where a sedan was reported to have crashed into the front doors of a market. The crash in the 21400 block of W. Ventura Boulevard was reported just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries and no significant structural damage, authorities said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO