Northern Cambria, PA

Sportsbeat Preview: Northern Cambria Colts

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa (WTAJ) — A common thread among many area high school teams is the return of experience, but few can brag about such a boisterous class of seniors as Northern Cambria.

“We don’t really get really large classes like that anymore. You know, to us eight or nine is a huge class. And, you know, to have 14 or maybe 15 here, a couple more guys might be interested in playing. Makes me want to smile,” said Sam Shutty, Northern Cambria’s head football coach.

A young and inexperienced Colts team went 2-8 season in 2021 ending the team’s seven-season postseason steak. The team lost just two players and crazily return 1,700 yards of rushing production of the 1,729 yards the team recorded last fall. That’s experience you can’t coach and that’s experience the Colts hope pays dividends.

“Well, as a team, I think we just want to win,” said senior wide receiver Ben Janosko. “Like last year, we didn’t. We didn’t have the season we wanted to. And I think this year we just want to win.”

Norther Cambria begins its season against Cambria Heights.

WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Glendale Vikings

FLINTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale finished 2021 with a 6-6 record, and finished sixth in the ICC. The Vikings made a playoff appearance in 2021, and won their first playoff game in 15 years. At times, numbers were a challenge last season for Glendale. This year, head coach Spank Trexler only welcomes back six starters. […]
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Ridgway Elkers

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a near clean slate for Ridgway football. They only return four starters from a roster that went 8-4 last season. It’s an open competition for nearly every position and one spot on the offense that brings back experience is quarterback. While no starter has been named, two underclassmen received plenty of […]
RIDGWAY, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Tussey Mountain Titans

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain enters this season with a very young roster and is one team to potentially watch out for this season as they enter year two under Head Coach Tim Lucko. The Titans finished at 3-7 last season and struggled through growing pains, but with 18 returning starters optimism is high for […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: State College Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Lions’ 2021 season started out very average. State College went 4-4 in Mid Penn Conference play, before they got hot late and made it all the way to the Sate semifinals, falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon. They finished the year with a 8-6 record. The Little […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Hollidaysburg Tigers Debut in LLWS

Thursday night marked first pitch for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team as they made their Debut in the Little League World Series. Douglas Braff also made the trip to Williamsport. He spoke to some fans who made the drive from Blair County. At Volunteer Stadium, folks traveled for a slice...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday

UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Swinging for a Cure: Youth softball fundraising tournament kicks off Saturday

Bellwood Antis Youth Softball holding fundraising tournament for childhood disease BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children. The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Lions open season Thursday with Championship aspirations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the 19th consecutive season, Penn State Women’s Soccer is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten.   Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel find themselves on the Big Ten Players to watch. Hocking and Schlegel were also named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1: Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation to discuss his hire, and the future of the Nittany Lions. Watch an uncut interview above or read a transcript of it below. ANDREW CLAY: Dr. Kraft, you came here from Boston College. The first I want to ask […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clifton Five Cinema hosting fundraiser Sunday

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently. “We just had a few weeks of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2022 Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo ready to kickoff

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Elk Country Alliance Annual Elk Expo is set for Saturday, August 20th, and Sunday, August 21st. The annual Elk Expo is one of the largest elk celebrations in the Northeast. This year at the expo there will be over 100 different vendors. Each brings something new to the […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

FRIDAY: Make-A-Wish night at State College Spikes Game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania. Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization. “Without the donations, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona basketball court renamed after late NAACP President

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington basketball courts Friday to honor longtime Blair County NAACP President Donald E. Witherspoon. Witherspoon’s family, community leaders, and local officers attended the renaming ceremony for the outdoor area. The court on 19th Street was renamed the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Basketball Court. Witherspoon […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into shed in Flinton, one injuried

FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a shed in Flinton Saturday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but one person was transported for the injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. The accident happened along 145 Executive Drive in Flinton.
FLINTON, PA
