dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
Urbana Citizen
CCAC concert Sunday in St. Paris
ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Arts Council will close out its Summer Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Harmon Park in St. Paris with the Hit & Run Duo at 6 p.m. The duo consists of Andy Brogan (age 31 ) and Ross Settlage (age 30), both from New Knoxville, Ohio. They have been playing together for just over a year and play a variety of acoustic classic rock and folk songs.
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
Eaton Register Herald
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
livability.com
Dayton, Ohio, Region Offers a Diverse Collection of Communities
Unique communities across the Dayton region are appealing to newcomers. Citizens who are engaged are the backbone of any thriving and livable community, and Dayton is known to be one of Ohio’s hidden treasures. One of the Dayton region’s appeals is its diverse community collection. Communities across the region appeal to families because of their housing affordability and quality schools. Many of these communities also feature revitalized central business districts drawing development and serving as community gathering places.
Lima, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lima. The Lima Central Catholic School football team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Lima Central Catholic SchoolShawnee High School - Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Krafts’ celebrate 65 years
WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Eaton Register Herald
Driver exam station grand reopening celebrated
EATON — State and local officials gathered at Junction Village Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the re-location of the Preble County Title Office and the grand reopening of the driver’s exam station. “Thank you guys, for being here. I really appreciate it,” Preble County Clerk of...
Urbana Citizen
FARM NOTES
2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage is August 25. Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in subfield management, with implements able to adjust on the fly while in operation. Specialist from OSU will be presenting on the agronomic factors to consider with this technology, and what might be a fit for your operation. Local equipment dealers will also be on hand to discuss what their respective companies have to offer. Cargill will be providing a brisket lunch by Family K Concessions and will give a presentation on the exciting changes at the Sidney facility.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
countynewsonline.org
Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Sidney Daily News
New Tawawa Park sign welcomes visitors
SIDNEY — Tawawa Park visitors will now be welcomed to the city’s crown “jewel” of parks, as Board Chair Tim Bickel put it, by a brand new entrance sign. Roughly 40 people attended the sign unveiling on the pleasant Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, including members of the public, Sidney City Council, Sidney Recreation Board and Sidney Parks and Recreation staff.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
