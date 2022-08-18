ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty’s Marine Johannes made an incredibly stunning backwards no-look pass to fool the Sky

By Mary Clarke
 4 days ago
Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky was a stunner.

The reigning 2021 WNBA champions — the Sky — fell to the Liberty 98-91 off the back of Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Howard scoring 22 points each. Not to be outdone, however, was Marine Johannes, who made an absolutely ridiculous solo effort play in the fourth quarter.

With the Sky up 91-85, Johannes started the Liberty’s rally off of this brilliant no-look backwards pass to Howard for the easy up and in. It’s a truly spectacular solo effort here from Johannes, who trusts Howard to be in the right place at the right time for the grab and score.

Of course, the alternate angle is just as mesmerizing as well.

In the end, the Liberty were able to hold the Sky scoreless for over three minutes as they battled back to win Game 1. What a gusty play from Johannes and what a win for New York!

Sabrina Ionescu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

