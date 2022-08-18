Read full article on original website
Related
5 freshmen to watch from Arkansas football recruiting's highest-ranked class since 2015
Arkansas football's 2022 recruiting class was its highest-ranked since 2015. With an overall ranking of No. 22 and seven four-star prospects, coach Sam Pittman's latest class came with plenty of hype. Now, those prospects are preparing for their first season in Arkansas uniforms. Of the more than 30 freshmen on...
Senior bowl scouts in College Station at fall camp
Jim Nagy, Executive Director of Reese’s Senior Bowl, went to Twitter Friday morning to highlight three Texas A&M Aggies who found themselves the center of his scout’s attention this past week when they visited College Station. While Nagy admits the Aggies have a “talented young roster” in 2022, three impact seniors are on the Senior Bowl’s radar, if they weren’t already, in “four-year starting DS,” Demani Richardson, “versatile playmaker,” Ainias Smith, and “unusually long CB,” Myles Jones. To put into context the impact Nagy’s Senior Bowl has on these veteran student-athletes, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, for the second consecutive year, had 106...
Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Agada polished off his brace in the 75th minute with his fifth goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Thommy’s score. Portland (7-8-12) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sebastián Blanco — his sixth — in the 90th minute.
Comments / 0