Kingsport, TN

Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial Heights Middle School

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport school leaders want to pursue purchasing the former Colonial Heights Middle School.

The Board of Education voted 4–1 on Wednesday to place a bid at an upcoming auction. The BOE asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to place the bid, with the school board reimbursing the city up to $2.25 million if it lands the winning bid.

School leaders said data shows the need for more classroom space in that part of Kingsport with growth expected in future years.

Earlier this month, the Sullivan County Board of Education approved selling Colonial Heights Middle by internet auction to the highest bidder above a minimum bid of $2 million. The board will have the right to reject any or all bids.

Lakeway Christian Schools has also expressed an interest in acquiring the former middle school.

WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Home Run Derby raises funds for local police departments

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Participants lined up at Persimmon Ridge Park Saturday morning to take part in the Annual Home Run Derby that benefits local police department programs. The Derby helps support the Johnson City Police Department and Jonesborough Police Departments; Shop with a Cop program. “It is a massive undertaking to say the least. […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘They have stolen the election’: Reeves mulls contesting Washington County mayoral election results

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — James Reeves nearly toppled incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy on Aug. 4, but now the independent is considering contesting the results and is convinced he won. “They have stolen the election,” Reeves told News Channel 11 Wednesday, without referring specifically to who “they” are. “People should go to jail. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

