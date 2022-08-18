Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Jukebox Could Get a New Love Interest in Season 2
Following the death of her girlfriend, Nicole, Jukebox is heartbroken on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' but she could get a new love interest in season 2.
Young Billy Strings Ripping It Up In a Basement Is Still One Of My Favorite Videos On The Internet
I love a good home video… bonus points if it’s a home video from a musical genius. We’re taking it back to young Billy Strings, pre-long hair Billy Strings, covering a few tunes in a basement. From somewhere in 2012, this is just old fashioned basement jam session. I mean, wow… it just shows you the talent he has had since a young age. Strings grew up in a small town called Ionia, Michigan, about 30 miles outside of Lansing. […] The post Young Billy Strings Ripping It Up In a Basement Is Still One Of My Favorite Videos On The Internet first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George R.R. Martin Compares ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Strategy to ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’
When “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era for the “Game of Thrones” franchise. While the spin-off is unlikely to fully live up to all expectations, the series will serve as an effective way to gauge fans’ appetites for future adventures in Westeros. If enthusiasm turns out to be high, HBO has no shortage of other ideas in the pipeline. In a new interview with the New York Times, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin offered more detail about the wide range of spin-offs that HBO has in development and...
