ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college

By The Associated Press
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBIyr_0hLQW18P00

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana college is welcoming students back to campus and some, for the first time, are bringing their pets.

Taylor Lafleur moved into a dorm at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux last week with her dog, Moa — a 7-month-old Great Pyrenees and hound mix.

Lafleur, a senior, said she’s wanted to bring her dog to campus since freshman year.

She said she doesn’t have the resources to get an emotional support animal or service dog, but Moa provides emotional support for her just the same.

“She helps me take my mind off of my other responsibilities while also helping me stay in line and reminding me someone loves me and is happy to see me no matter what,” Lafleur said. “She truly helps keep me happy.”

Alex Coad, Nicholls’ director of residential living, said seven students signed up to bring their pets to campus this semester — mostly dogs but also a few cats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
bizmagsb.com

AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Thibodaux, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Sports
City
Thibodaux, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#Dorms#Service Dog#Nicholls State University#Nexstar Media Inc
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Fast Casual

El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana

With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy