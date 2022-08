AJ Ferrari

A former Oklahoma State University (OSU) wrestler, who was charged with sexual battery earlier in August, has now been charged with Burglary in the Third-Degree in a separate case.

‘AJ’ Ferrari was charged Burglary in the Third-Degree and Petit Larceny on August 17, according to OSCN.

The date of both offenses is listed as June 17, 2022.

Ferrari left OSU’s wrestling program on July 13.

