Oregon’s unique growth rules have preserved open space but also led to new fights
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. You can find the full series here, or through the OPB Politics Now feed on your favorite podcast app. This is Part 6. Listen to the audio version here:
Wyden, Merkley letter to federal prisons boss seeks clarity on conditions at Oregon prison
Conditions are terrible at Oregon’s federal prison based in Sheridan, according to statements given by inmates in multiple court filings over several years. According to the filings, many people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institute have unmet medical needs, are kept in small cells for large parts of the day, and have received extremely limited access to family and lawyers, among other alleged injustices.
Judge OKs class-action lawsuit alleging Oregon foster care dysfunction
Plaintiffs alleging widespread dysfunction within Oregon’s foster care system can now sue on behalf of all children within that system, a judge ruled this week. With that decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, a three-year-old lawsuit against the state can potentially achieve a greater impact on a system that plaintiffs say struggles to place children in adequate facilities, doesn’t set kids up to live alone once they age out of the system and frequently traumatizes thousands of youth in state custody.
Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season
Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
Oregon schools prepare for the 2022-23 school year
The start of the school year is just around the corner, making it three years since educators across the nation first began to adjust to COVID-19 and guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines loosening previous decisions and leaving safety...
