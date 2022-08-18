ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandstone, MN

4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

4 big cats from “Tiger King” sanctuary move to Minnesota 00:36

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Some famous felines you may have seen before on Netflix are making their Minnesota debut.

Four big cats were rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma. They're now safe and sound at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone.

"So many people watched the 'Tiger King' saga unfold on Netflix during COVID, but what a lot of people didn't realize is how much abuse and neglect was going on behind the scenes," said sanctuary owner Tammy Thies.

Sixty-nine different cats from the reality show were rescued and taken to safe places across the country.

The sanctuary in Sandstone is closed to the public to protect the animals.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

