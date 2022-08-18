ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Crest Wooden Shield

"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
Heater Shield

"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer

Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
Marred Leather Shield

"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
Slash
The Gateway Boss

The One Who Waits is the final boss of Cult of the Lamb, and features a multi-phase fight. This page details how to reach the final boss, explains the various attacks it uses, as well as strategies to survive each of its phases. The Gateway Boss - The One Who...
Starscourge Greatsword

"Curved greatswords of black steel wielded by General Radahn. A pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif. Radahn earned considerable renown as the Starscourge in this youth, and it is said that it was during this time he engraved the gravity crest up these blades. " The Starscourge...
Royal Greatsword

"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
Staff of the Avatar

"Ceremonial staff depicting the Erdtree in its historic radiance. Wielded by the avatars who protect the Minor Erdtrees. The avatars, emerging in the wake of the Elden Ring's shattering, were determined to protect the withering Erdtree's offspring." The Staff of the Avatar Default Weapon Skill is Edtree Slam: Jump high...
Rotten Greataxe

"Greataxe designed for gladiatorial combat, now festering with scarlet rot. Used by duelists who were exiled from the colosseum." The Rotten Greataxe Default Weapon Skill is Endure: Assume an anchored stance to brace for incoming attacks, briefly boosting poise. Damage taken while using this skill is reduced.
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO

Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests

There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
All Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Spawn Locations

The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud were added as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball cross-over. Both items in the game are extremely useful but offer different purposes in-game. However, they don't spawn everywhere, only in a few locations. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know...
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer

The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards

The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
Valorant Game Modes

The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update

Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Rumors and Details

Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5. As a disclaimer, all information here is speculative and subject to change. Agent...
