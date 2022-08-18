ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Threat to Rochester Community School Corporation found not credible

ELKHART, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan

SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WNDU

Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana colleges, universities welcoming students back to campus

(WNDU) - College students are returning to Michiana as the school year kicks off!. If you live or work near any of the colleges or universities in our area—or have a college student yourself—here’s what you need to know. ANDREWS UNIVERSITY: Classes start Aug. 29. BETHEL UNIVERSITY:...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Police say a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!. The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Suspect arrested in South Bend double homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged following the discovery of two bodies earlier this month. On Aug. 9, South Bend Police began investigating the deaths of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, after they were found dead inside a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Autopsies revealed both Best and Honer suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.
WNDU

Welcome Weekend at Notre Dame, other colleges

Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside...
SOUTH BEND, IN

