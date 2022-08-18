ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

K-Drama-Rama: How the Global Streaming Boom Ignited Demand for Content From Asia

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OPlX_0hLQV5d600

Where there’s a yearning for content, there’s a streaming service to meet it. And never has the invisible hand of the market been more evident than in the organic growth of platforms delivering content from South Korea and other Asian countries to viewers well beyond the continent’s borders.

Rakuten Viki is one such streamer that has seen incredible growth during the past few years, with viewers logging on everywhere from Latin America to the Mediterranean to Australia. Sam Wu , CEO of Viki, which is the streaming arm of Japanese retail giant Rakuten, spoke with Variety ‘s “ Strictly Business ” podcast about the company’s growth and why Korean dramas, in particular, are resonating with viewers.

“The U.S. is our biggest market by audience. But we’re global,” Wu says. “We have users in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and India. So we really see this fandom growing, not just here in the U.S., which is really strong in terms of the audience reception, but we’re really seeing it grow everywhere around the world.”

South Korea’s drama series, known as K-dramas, are particularly popular — as Netflix discovered last year when its investment in original content from Korea delivered with the global phenomenon “Squid Game.” The growing audience for K-dramas is a sign of a maturing entertainment industry and production infrastructure. Nevertheless, K-dramas punch above their weight, Wu observes.

“It’s easy to fall in love with K-dramas,” Wu says. “The stories are about life, about love — things that people can really connect with. And the production format is really high-quality, it lends itself to be easily enjoyed.”

Wu explains the free and paid streaming business models that Viki uses to maintain a steady funnel of users. He also discusses the investment in tech tools to help build fan communities with Watch Party features, simultaneous commentary and other features. He also details the incredible level of commitment from ardent fans that allows Viki to overcome the language hurdles within the Asian diaspora, as Viki users voluntarily create subtitles for hundreds of titles in multiple languages.

Moreover, Wu credits the passionate Viki user base as the single-biggest factor in driving buzz and sampling of the various Viki channels and services.

“We truly leverage (our) community to be the advocates that help share the content,” Wu says. “Outside of Viki, we’ve built a strong social media presence with followers across social media. People will tend to highly engage and tag their friends and share and also post and repost. So we leverage that quite heavily as a way for us to get the word out there. It’s authentic and something that really scales quite well, because people discover content now through word-of-mouth and their friends.”

“Strictly Business” is Variety ’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. New episodes debut every Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud, among other podcast platforms. Click here to subscribe to Variety ‘s free “Strictly Business” newsletter featuring media earnings, financial and investment news and more.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video. Cinemark created a page for the one-night-only event, with a note that tickets will become available on Monday at 9 am PT. The reservation also comes with a $10 snack voucher. The event is only...
TV SERIES
Variety

Streamers Hike Prices: How the Big Players Stack Up Now

Streaming service subscription rates are rising as companies look to offset ballooning content expenditures and roll out lower-priced, ad-supported options as an alternative. Last week, Disney became the third entertainment giant to raise its rates this year, following Netflix in January and Amazon, which offers Prime Video as part of its broader e-commerce offerings, a month later. Hulu’s new rate goes into effect next month, while the cost of Disney+’s base ad-free plan will increase 38% in December. To keep subscribers hooked on their services even as prices go up, streamers are pouring money into ever elaborate offerings such as “House...
BUSINESS
Variety

Bron Studios Boards Bear Grylls’ Coming of Age Animated Movie ‘Endangered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Explorer and TV personality Bear Grylls is telling his coming-of-age story in an animated movie produced with Bron Studios. “Endangered” will chart the story of how the former British soldier set out on a path to become an adventurer. It will follow an ordinary teenage boy who finds himself “plunged into a world of action, exploration and danger” as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad. In the film, an animated 14-year-old Grylls finding his feet among a five-strong team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo...
MOVIES
Variety

Roku Pushes ‘House of the Dragon’ in Its Biggest Subscription VOD Promo Deal to Date

Roku is unleashing unprecedented promotional firepower for “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel set to premiere Sunday on HBO Max, in what the streaming platform company says is its biggest-ever subscription VOD marketing deal. Roku’s “House of the Dragon” campaign for HBO Max involved more than 100 staffers at the company. The multi-pronged initiative includes an array of on- and off-platform activations, including a custom pre-release special produced by the Roku Brand Studio, called the “Roku Rundown”; retail promos; and a “HOTD” Roku hub experiences featuring home-screen menu takeovers, a sweepstakes giveaway offering the chance to win a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Inside the Three-Year Secret of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Bonus Episode — and How Neil Gaiman Almost Spoiled the Surprise of Its A-List Cast

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” the surprise 11th episode of “The Sandman” Season 1. Netflix’s “The Sandman” was always meant to have 11 episodes in its first season — you just didn’t know it until the special final installment, a two-part animated and live-action story titled “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” dropped Friday. Or, if you’re a diehard fan who has been following every piece of “Sandman” news since the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novels was first ordered to series in July 2019, you might have...
TV SERIES
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Networks#Music Industry#Drama#K Drama Rama#Asian#Japanese#Rakuten#Korean
Variety

Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would Kill Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: I Was ‘1000% Nervous’

Alec Baldwin revealed during a recent CNN interview (via TMZ) that he feared Trump supporters would kill him following the “Rust” shooting last October. Baldwin, the star and producer of the indie Western film, was holding the firearm when it fired during a take and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Trump reacted to the tragedy by claiming Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose,” which Baldwin feared would ignite the former president’s fan base against him in the same way Trump rallied his supporters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. “The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her...
POTUS
Variety

Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ Scores Second Weekend Win at Korea Box Office

“Hunt,” the period political thriller directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, held top spot at the South Korea box office for the second weekend. “Nope” was the highest opener, landing in third spot. “Hunt,” made $5.68 million over the weekend, down 35% compared with its opening score a week earlier. After 12 days in cinemas, it has grossed $23.7 million in total. The film had its world premiere in Cannes where it received mixed reviews and criticism that the fact-based plot was too complicated for foreign audiences. Lee has since recut an international edition of the film, which will next show...
WORLD
Variety

Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
NFL
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Filing for Bankruptcy: Report

Debt-laden exhibition giant Cineworld is filing for bankruptcy after admitting to low admissions, according to reports. The company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., has hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. “Cineworld is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the U.S. and is considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the U.K.,” the Wall Street Journal said. Cineworld declined to comment when approached by Variety. On Wednesday, Cineworld revealed lower than expected cinema admissions, which could...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO

HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively. “Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie says spitefully in the teaser. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel coldly responds. The footage showcases Joel and Ellie navigating a snowy bridge, investigating a dangerous looking fungus, fiddling with a sideview mirror and generally doing their best to survive...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney+ Appoints Director of Content for Canada

Disney continues to grow its presence in Canada with the appointment of Stephanie Azam as director of content for streaming service Disney+. Although no Canadian originals have been announced for the streaming service to date, the hire suggests that could soon change. Azam joins Disney following a year-long gig with the independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. The Quebec-based company created the role to expand in English Canada last September in hopes of deepening domestic and international partnerships. This April, Montreal-based Sphère Média acquired the company but kept the Toronto and Montreal teams in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Chile’s Banner Year: 45 International Awards and Counting

It’s been a banner year for Chile’s audiovisual industry. According to statistics compiled by promotional org CinemaChile, the country’s cinema amassed 45 international awards during the first half of 2022. Since then, more prizes have been rolling in. Among the latest is actress-director Manuela Martelli’s feature debut “1976” which won best debut film at the Jerusalem Film Festival aside from scooping three main plaudits at the 26th Lima Festival, including Best Film. One question is how did Chilean cinema reach this point. One answer is a new generation of women cineastes and platform backing, both driving the next stage of growth...
WORLD
Variety

‘The Winter King,’ From Sony’s Bad Wolf Productions, to Debut on U.K. Streaming Platform ITVX

The television adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s series “Warlord Chronicles” will debut in the U.K. on ITV’s new streaming platform ITVX. It will then air later on linear. U.S. and international sales haven’t yet been announced. U.S. cabler Epix was at one point adapting “Warlord Chronicles” but is believed to be no longer involved. As Variety exclusively revealed in April, “His Dark Materials” producer Bad Wolf has snapped up the rights to the “Warlord Chronicles” trilogy and is set to adapt the first book, “The Winter King,” into a 10-part series. “The Warlord Chronicles” are loosely based on the legend of King Arthur. Set in...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon

Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Reboot

Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ new “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot, Variety can confirm. After co-starring as Ken and Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, Gosling and Robbie have made plans to team up again for the franchise reboot, directed by Jay Roach and written by Carrie Solomon. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the prequel story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe, far away from Las Vegas, where the Rat Pack-starring original 1960 film and the George Clooney-fronted trilogy of the early 2000s were based. “Ocean’s 8,” which boasted an...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy