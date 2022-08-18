ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Heavy rain potential remains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was certainly a wet one for much of the viewing area with a general one to two inches falling in most spots. A few isolated areas had a bit more. Sunday will be another mostly cloudy to partly sunny day with a 70% chance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairieville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Prairieville, LA
Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Iberville Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
County
Ascension Parish, LA
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system

State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Missing man found dead near Houma

According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Fish#Urban Construction#Dpw
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge

A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Baton Rouge Business Report

Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge

Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16

RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy