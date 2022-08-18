Read full article on original website
Heavy rain potential remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was certainly a wet one for much of the viewing area with a general one to two inches falling in most spots. A few isolated areas had a bit more. Sunday will be another mostly cloudy to partly sunny day with a 70% chance...
theadvocate.com
Parishes team up in Amite, Comite river flood-fighting effort: 'Water knows no boundaries'
Tree limbs, collapsed banks and debris will be removed from two major East Baton Rouge Parish waterways in the coming months through a multimillion-dollar flood-fighting effort involving several jurisdictions. The two projects, one to clear the Amite River along the length of East Baton Rouge's border with Livingston Parish and...
wbrz.com
EBR, Livingston and Central joining forces to clean Amite, Comite Rivers
Miles upon miles of murky water will soon get a long-awaited cleaning, after East Baton Rouge and Livingston announced a joint effort to clear and snag the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. “We’re going to start at the downstream end first and work our way back...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system
State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
wbrz.com
All roads reopened after crews contain natural gas leak along Nicholson Drive Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Drive has been reopened after crews were able to contain a gas leak in the area Thursday evening. As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the St. George Fire Department and State Police confirmed all lanes of traffic were reopened following the leak. This was the second gas...
Missing man found dead near Houma
According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
Update on roof ripped off of business in New Iberia by Yesterday's storm
All roadways that were closed due to yesterday's storm damage on the 100 block of Main Street are now open.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
wbrz.com
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
brproud.com
Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
Louisiana deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
