Poughkeepsie, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Newburgh Library Gets Very Gracious Donation for Students

Many students will now be able to have access to supplies. The world is pretty brutal today and anytime something nice is done for someone, it's important to shed some light on it. This time of year can be tough, a sadness sets in that summer is winding down and school is gearing back up, and finding supplies can be difficult and expensive for families.
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's diaper giveaways help Hudson Valley parents

If you’re a parent or a grandparent, you know that diapers can be expensive. One organization is working to help families across Sullivan and Orange counties pay for them. The Baby Steps Baby Pantry held a diaper pop-up in Monticello outside of the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless, where families were able to pick up a week's worth of diapers and wipes for free.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Education
Poughkeepsie, NY
Health
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras

ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rehab of affordable Westchester housing completed

WHITE PLAINS – A $36 million rehabilitation of Kingsley House, an affordable housing development for seniors in the City of White Plains, has been completed. The renovations at the Mitchell-Lama complex upgraded apartment amenities and will improve the building’s safety, promote energy efficiency, and enhance the quality of life for 163 senior households.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek help in locating missing homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York

Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'

A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals

There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Expected Along I-84 Stretch In Orange County

State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident in Westchester

TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
GREENBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
TARRYTOWN, NY

