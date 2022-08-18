Read full article on original website
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Newburgh Library Gets Very Gracious Donation for Students
Many students will now be able to have access to supplies. The world is pretty brutal today and anytime something nice is done for someone, it's important to shed some light on it. This time of year can be tough, a sadness sets in that summer is winding down and school is gearing back up, and finding supplies can be difficult and expensive for families.
WNYT
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit's diaper giveaways help Hudson Valley parents
If you’re a parent or a grandparent, you know that diapers can be expensive. One organization is working to help families across Sullivan and Orange counties pay for them. The Baby Steps Baby Pantry held a diaper pop-up in Monticello outside of the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless, where families were able to pick up a week's worth of diapers and wipes for free.
Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County
Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Provider Makes Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
rcbizjournal.com
Ed Day Admonishes Town Supervisors For Inaction On Finding Alternative Site For Animal Shelter Rebuild
County Executive Says Deadline For Construction Bid Expires Mid-Sept.; Taxpayers Have Already Spent More Than $500,000 On Design For New Shelter In Pomona. Clover Stadium Says It Plans To Switch To Quieter Fireworks. By Tina Traster. County Executive Ed Day is mad and he’s not mincing his words. In...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rehab of affordable Westchester housing completed
WHITE PLAINS – A $36 million rehabilitation of Kingsley House, an affordable housing development for seniors in the City of White Plains, has been completed. The renovations at the Mitchell-Lama complex upgraded apartment amenities and will improve the building’s safety, promote energy efficiency, and enhance the quality of life for 163 senior households.
How Hudson Valley Counties are Handling Drought Conditions
In Kingston, NY, residents have been aware of the current drought alert. A press release provided information in regards to why this is happening in Ulster County. The City of Kingston has now declared a drought emergency and raised it to stage II. However, according to the map from the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek help in locating missing homeless man
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'
A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
Lane Closures Expected Along I-84 Stretch In Orange County
State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Rockland nursery says it's being impacted by county's water use restriction
While most people can go a couple of days without watering their lawns, Celetti Nursery relies entirely on being able to do that twice a day.
