Husker fans across the country will head overseas for the Nebraska football team's season opener next weekend in Ireland. The Huskers will take on Northwestern Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the trip for the game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO