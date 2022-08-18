Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: twenty-three; Year: thirteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Bellevue is latest Nebraska city to see push for local abortion ban
State lawmakers' aversion to enact new abortion restrictions this year could spur an uptick in efforts to ban abortions at the local level, though it remains to be seen whether the bans would hold up to legal challenges. The latest effort comes in Bellevue, where an initiative was launched at...
North Platte Telegraph
Knights sweep second day of Southeast tourney
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College volleyball team earned a pair of victories on the second day of a tournament in Beatrice at Southeast Community College. The Knights defeated Marshalltown Community College 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday morning. Vanessa Wood led with 19 kills against the Tigers....
North Platte Telegraph
River high, land dry: Irrigation swells Platte as drought status takes slight dip
Monday’s rainfall in west central Nebraska made a barely perceptible dent in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent roundup of statewide conditions. Three straight days of triple-digit highs last week gave North Platte 21 such days in 2022, one short of tying for third place in historic city weather records.
North Platte Telegraph
WCREEC set to host annual Water and Crops Field Day
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host its annual Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte. Attendees will meet with Nebraska Extension educators, specialists and industry experts on issues...
North Platte Telegraph
See where Nebraska football fans are traveling from for the Ireland game
Husker fans across the country will head overseas for the Nebraska football team's season opener next weekend in Ireland. The Huskers will take on Northwestern Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the trip for the game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full.
North Platte Telegraph
Maryland statewide candidates speak at county conference
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Candidates for statewide offices in Maryland addressed a conference sponsored by the Maryland Association of Counties on Saturday in Ocean City, where they pledged to work with local leaders. The Baltimore Sun reports that public health emergency management, police body-camera footage and tax collection...
North Platte Telegraph
Bat signal shines on new bar in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket
Mike Bretta likes bars, but he doesn't drink. And if that sounds strange, consider he also has an amazing collection of Hot Wheels that are still in their original packaging. He's part businessman. And part Peter Pan. And we should never discount has obvious off-the-chart self-control. His Toys from the...
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC volleyball splits on opening day of Southeast Tournament
The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Southeast Tournament in Beatrice. The Knights split their matches against opponents Colby Community College and Labette Community College. North Platte battled Colby first and fell in four sets 16-25, 14-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Freshmen Vanessa Wood and...
North Platte Telegraph
NCTA student learned the power of saying 'yes'
CURTIS — Little did Jennifer McConville of Indianola know when she began a doctoral program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 that a commencement address would mirror her own story. “Think about the opportunities that you are given and even if you don’t feel qualified or you feel...
