21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
zip06.com
Sinoway’s 12-U All-Stars Win Seabreeze Title Following Solid Run in Districts
The Max Sinoway 12-U Little League Majors All-Stars baseball team came into the summer season with one goal in mind: to repeat as District 4 champions. Head Coach Gregg Pugliese and his players sent a lot of time with each other during spring and summer baseball and wanted come home with some hardware at the end of it all. While North Haven’s team was unable to go back-to-back as District 4 champs, Coach Pugliese’s players regrouped and came back to take the 12-U Seabreeze All-Stars title just a few weeks later.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Mike Krysiuk, Weston Road …
In 1974, Mike Krysiuk was having a great senior year at Staples High School. He played baseball, and worked at Mario’s. But a devastating automobile accident left him with a traumatic brain injury and many broken bones. He’s well known in his home town, for the motivational talks he...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
NewsTimes
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
sheltonherald.com
Hand’s Geremia transferring to prep school
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hand basketball guard Hudson Geremia has transferred to the Newman School, a prep school located in Boston. The 6-foot-5 Geremia confirmed that he enrolled this month and will reclassify as a junior. He helped lead Hand to the CIAC Division III state championship last March.
theexaminernews.com
Sports Performance, Baseball Facility Launches in Mahopac
GAP2GAP Sports Performance, a baseball player development facility, has announced in Mahopac. GAP2GAP provides highly advanced baseball training as well as a 1,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area for athletes of all ages. In addition to sponsoring the Northern Westchester Outlaws – an organization offering travel, club and showcase baseball teams...
sheltonherald.com
Notre Dame-Fairfield hires Bernie Brennan as girls basketball coach
Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”
zip06.com
National Muster Hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum in Branford
Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps hosts the 2022 National Muster this weekend in Branford, including a short route for a significant parade of all units stepping off on Meadow Street near the muster site on Hammer Field on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Corps and vendors began gathering...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Oyster Festival returns to Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters. Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner. “Best […]
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 […]
Register Citizen
The Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars film scenes in Stamford; Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted while dining out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were spotted shooting a scene last weekend at The Wheel restaurant at The Village in Stamford. Anchoring The Village is Greenwich resident Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, launched in 2018 in partnership with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.
