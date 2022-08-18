Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Yardbarker
'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
Yardbarker
Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury
It seems to happen every training camp, with one position getting hit incredibly hard by injuries. For the Green Bay Packers this year, it’s safety. When starter Darnell Savage injured a hamstring on Family Night two weeks away, Vernon Scott was elevated into the starting lineup. Since then, special-teams ace and No. 5 safety Dallin Leavitt, seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines also have went down with injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back
Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition
It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens
Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
Yardbarker
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
Yardbarker
Five New York Giants With Most to Gain in Preseason Week 2
The New York Giants came out of preseason Week 1 with a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots. In a thrilling game that saw the Giants offense convert in red zone situations and continually blitzing all night, the new coaching staff and roster hope to continue that momentum at home when they face the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh Wants How Much To Play? Should Raiders Pony Up?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Ndamukong Suh have been linked throughout this past offseason and well into the preseason. His name resurfaced as the Raiders’ interior defensive line struggled early on in the first two games. However, Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have returned. In turn, this begs the question of whether Las Vegas should still pony up and sign Suh.
Yardbarker
DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll
Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center 'stands with those who have been hurt' by Browns' Deshaun Watson
The settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association that resulted in Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson receiving an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions has understandably elicited strong reactions from both within and outside of the football community. The National...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Is Going To Need Much More Help
Justin Fields is the latest quarterback that the Chicago Bears will try out. The team’s loyal fans hope that he will end their long-term struggles at the position which dates back to the late 1980s. They are banking on his versatility to find success in the NFL. Last season,...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin was randomly drug tested by the NFL after booming 81-yard punt
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin wowed onlookers with an 81-yard punt during Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau. This comes on the heels of the former Penn State specialist averaging a whopping 47.7 yards per punt as a rookie for the Saints in 2021.
Comments / 2