MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. The Rangers won for the third time in four games following a week of dramatic changes. The team fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels was fired on Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO