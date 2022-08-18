ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Canada's Hudson Bay a summer refuge for thousands of belugas

By Olivier MORIN, Adrian LEUNG, Marion THIBAUT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXoQa_0hLQTFIh00
Some 55,000 beluga whales migrate to Canada's Hudson Bay each summer /AFP

Half a dozen beluga whales dive and reemerge around tourist paddle boards in Canada's Hudson Bay, a handful of about 55,000 of the creatures that migrate from the Arctic to the bay's more temperate waters each summer.

Far from the Seine river where a beluga strayed in early August north of Paris, the estuaries that flow into the bay in northern Canada offer a sanctuary for the small white whales to give birth in relative warm and shelter.

In the murky bay, the belugas, with small dark eyes and what look like wide smiles, seem to enjoy the presence of a cluster of tourists who travelled to the remote town of Churchill -- home to some 800 people and only accessible by train or plane -- to observe the cetaceans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qIB7_0hLQTFIh00
Beluga whale /AFP

For more than seven months of the year, between November and June, the bay is frozen.

The thaw marks the return of the belugas to the haven, where they are protected from orcas and feed on the rich food found in the estuaries.

The gray color of the young whales stands out against the bright white adults as they glide through the water in packs, all the while communicating in their own array of sounds.

- Hydrophone -

Nicknamed "canaries of the sea" due to the 50 or so different vocalizations -- whistles, clicks, chirps and squeals -- they emit, belugas are "social butterflies" and "sound is the glue of that society," said Valeria Vergara, who has been studying them for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YvpX_0hLQTFIh00
Valeria Vergara, a researcher at the RaincoastÂ Conservation Foundation, specializes in beluga communication /AFP

"Belugas are sound-centered species, and sound to them is really like vision to us," the researcher with the Raincoast Conservation Foundation told AFP.

Listening at the speaker of a hydrophone, the 53-year-old scientist tries to distinguish the multitude of sounds from the depths -- a cacophony to the untrained ear.

"They need to rely on sound to communicate and they also rely on sound to echolocate, to find their way... to find food," said Vergara, who has identified "contact calls" used between members of a pod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Usn49_0hLQTFIh00
The relatively small, white cetaceans travel in packs /AFP

Newborn belugas, which measure around 1.8 meters (six feet) long and weigh some 80 kilos (175 pounds), remain dependent on their mother for two years.

As an adult, the mammal -- which generally matures in the icy waters around Greenland and in the north of Canada, Norway and Russia -- can grow to six meters long and live between 40 and 60 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFtkj_0hLQTFIh00
The Hudson Bay beluga population is the largest in the world /AFP

The Hudson Bay beluga population is the largest in the world.

But the decrease in ice due to climate change, in an area that is warming three to four times faster than the rest of the planet, is a cause for concern for researchers.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Greenland treads softly on tourism as icebergs melt

As tourists flock to Greenland to take in its breathtaking icebergs and natural beauty, authorities are mulling ways to control crowds to protect the fragile environment, already threatened by global warming. In order to protect the environment and community, Ilulissat should only welcome "one ship max per day, max one thousand tourists per ship," he said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Hudson Bay#Beluga Whales#Belugas#Churchill
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
NBC News

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life

A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday.  "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said. 
WORLD
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy