OIA parking garage costs are going up next year. Here’s how much you’ll pay

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will soon be more expensive to park at Orlando International Airport.

The airport is raising the price to park in the garages by $2 next year, in line with cities like Atlanta and Miami.

The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day to $12.

This marks the first increase for those lots in 15 years.

The increase will bring in $2.8 million annually for the airport.

Garages A, B and C would all go up to $21 a day.

The airport said these proposed increases are necessary because it costs more to operate the parking facilities.

