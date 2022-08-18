ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Malaysia's Najib starts final bid to overturn 1MDB jail sentence

By M JEGATHESAN, Mohd RASFAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8B46_0hLQT3nE00
Malaysia's ex-leader Najib Razak is in a final bid to overturn his 1MDB jail sentence /AFP

Malaysia's top court on Thursday began hearing ex-leader Najib Razak's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption in a high-stakes legal gambit that could see him locked up or potentially launching a political comeback.

Following a brief drama at the Federal Court seen as an attempt by defence lawyers to delay proceedings, government prosecutors started outlining why the former prime minister's 12-year jail sentence over a financial scandal at state fund 1MDB should stay.

The court dismissed Najib's plea for a retrial two days earlier, clearing the way for the hearings, which will be held until August 26.

Lead defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik surprised the court Thursday by telling the panel of five judges that he wanted to be discharged from the case, citing inadequate time to prepare as he had been recently appointed.

The court, however, refused to discharge him and Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ordered the prosecution to present its case.

Najib, 69, and his ruling party were roundly defeated in 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in the multibillion-dollar scandal.

He and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country's investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

Following a lengthy High Court trial, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International to his personal bank account.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, though he has not been sent to prison while the appeals process plays out.

An appellate court last December rejected his appeal, prompting him to mount a final plea before the Federal Court.

Najib had been hoping the court would grant a full retrial but that request was unanimously rejected on Tuesday.

- No easy comeback -

Dressed in a dark suit and white mask, Najib arrived in court and waved to about 70 supporters, who shouted "bossku", meaning "my boss", which has become a rallying cry among his defenders.

"This is not a fair trial. Najib is a victim of political persecution," one of the supporters, 65-year-old businessman Mohamad Yusof Khalid, told AFP.

But government prosecutor V. Sithambaram painted a different picture in court.

He said the funds that went into Najib's bank account "were used for his personal expenses like buying Chanel watches and to pay credit cards".

In a statement after the hearing, Najib objected "in the strongest of terms" to how the court forced his lawyer to continue despite him wanting to be discharged, which he said effectively left him without proper counsel.

"I am now in a situation where my right to counsel and a fair hearing is illusory," he said.

If the conviction is upheld, Najib will begin serving his jail sentence immediately, lawyers said.

An acquittal, however, could propel him into contention for his former political post, as he remains popular in Malaysia despite the scandal that plagued his administration.

He remains a lawmaker with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the leading party in the current government, and helped its candidates win in recent by-elections.

Some analysts, however, said it may not be an easy comeback for Najib as rivals within his own party may try to derail him.

"Many UMNO leaders privately like to see him checking (into prison) to allow the party a fresh break," said political scientist Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University, Malaysia.

"With him gone there is one fewer competitor," added Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser for the think-tank Pacific Research Center of Malaysia.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Malaysia prosecutors urge court to uphold ex-leader Najib's jail sentence

Prosecutors on Friday urged Malaysia's highest court to uphold former prime minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence for corruption as they wrapped up their case, saying his "dishonesty has been established". - 'Dishonesty established' - Najib "had failed to cast any reasonable doubt on the prosecution case and therefore... should be convicted", government prosecutor V Sithambaram told a five-judge panel Friday as he wrapped up the case for the government.
POLITICS
AFP

US judge sentences wildlife trafficker to more than 5 years in jail

A US judge sentenced an extradited Liberian man to 63 months in prison for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars' worth of horns and ivory from endangered rhinoceros and elephants, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The estimated average retail value of the rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory was at least around $3.4 million and $4 million respectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Jailed Saudi woman tweeter shrugged off risk: friend

A Saudi woman given 34 years in prison for tweets critical of the government knew people were informing on her but did not take it seriously, a friend said Thursday. "We discussed people harassing her on Twitter and reporting her tweets to the security services online," the friend told AFP. "She didn't think the authorities would be interested in someone with less than 2,000 followers," she added.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Disappeared Chinese-Canadian tycoon jailed for 13 years

A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who disappeared from a Hong Kong hotel five years ago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company fined $8 billion for embezzlement and bribery, a Shanghai court said Friday. It also fined Tomorrow Group 55.03 billion yuan ($8 billion) and Xiao 6.5 million yuan ($950,000).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Razak
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro gets in spat with heckler

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got into an altercation Thursday with a social media personality who questioned and insulted him, grabbing the man by the shirt and arm after he called the leader a "bum." Video of the incident outside the presidential residence shows Bolsonaro clutching the heckler in an apparent attempt to grab his cell phone as the man filmed himself criticizing the far-right leader.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka's ousted leader hopes to return home: party

Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking to return home from his exile in Thailand and has asked his successor to guarantee his safety, his party announced Friday. "Basil Rajapaksa requested the president to make arrangements for the former president to return home," the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party said in a statement.
ASIA
AFP

Germany's Scholz denies influence in tax fraud probe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday he believed he had been exonerated after being grilled by a committee on his potential role in a huge tax fraud scam that cost the government billions. "There is hardly anyone in Germany who believes Olaf Scholz's many lapses of memory," he said.
EUROPE
AFP

Vanuatu parliament dissolved as power struggle heads to court

A controversial decision to dissolve Vanuatu's parliament looked set to be challenged in court, as opponents accused the country's embattled prime minister of illegally dodging a Friday vote of no confidence. Hours before a parliamentary vote that could have brought down Prime Minister Bob Loughman's government, he engineered parliament to be dissolved, triggering elections two years earlier than expected.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Art#Money Laundering#The Federal Court#High Court
AFP

UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that its ambassador to Tehran would resume duties within days, six years after ties were downgraded in support of Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi "will resume his duties at the UAE embassy in the Islamic republic of Iran in the coming days to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations", the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ex-top prosecutor remanded in Mexico disappeared students case

Mexico on Saturday remanded in custody a former attorney general in connection with a controversial investigation he led into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 -- one of the country's worst human rights tragedies. Those conclusions were rejected by independent experts and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as families of the victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy