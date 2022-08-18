ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bow Beach in Virginia (with Map & Photos)

When beach season approaches in Virginia, Bow beach, also called Vault beach, automatically becomes one of the choices. This beach is designed for people who do not want to get bored and are not satisfied with just sunbathing or walking. The options are varied and range from fishing, sailing, excursions,...
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia

Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Blacksburg, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia Tech

WDBJ 7 Sports Director Travis Wells whohas worked for News 7 since 2008, is leaving the local network to work for Virginia Tech. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC basketball and football and also anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for close to 15 years. His final day of employment in the Roanoke Valley was Friday, August 11. In 2015 and 2016 the National Sports Media Association named Wells Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emmy Awards#Dopesick#Southeast#The Microsoft Theater
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping and food all in one place, it’s almost time for the annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County. The festival takes place from September 9-18 on the farm in Buchanan. It will feature over 100 hand-made crafters, kids activities, food vendors, […]
BUCHANAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lancaster Farming

Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops

Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy