tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bow Beach in Virginia (with Map & Photos)
When beach season approaches in Virginia, Bow beach, also called Vault beach, automatically becomes one of the choices. This beach is designed for people who do not want to get bored and are not satisfied with just sunbathing or walking. The options are varied and range from fishing, sailing, excursions,...
Virginia brewers to push for new distribution model: What this means for your favorite craft beer
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Major legislative change could be coming to Virginia's craft beer industry if recently announced lobbying plans are successful in the upcoming General Assembly session.
moderncampground.com
Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia
Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
Virginia is the birthplace of BBQ, mac and cheese, and a #1 food podcast
Debra Freeman believes more people need to know about the contribution African Americans have made to American cuisine. That's one reason why she helped create the "Setting the Table" podcast.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia Tech
WDBJ 7 Sports Director Travis Wells whohas worked for News 7 since 2008, is leaving the local network to work for Virginia Tech. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC basketball and football and also anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for close to 15 years. His final day of employment in the Roanoke Valley was Friday, August 11. In 2015 and 2016 the National Sports Media Association named Wells Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Gov. Youngkin announces 100,000 job milestone in Virginia
Nearly 100,000 more Virginians are employed today since the end of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the milestone Friday.
How teaching profession is changing in Virginia
As Virginia continues facing a critical teacher shortage, the requirements for becoming an educator in the Commonwealth are changing.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping and food all in one place, it’s almost time for the annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County. The festival takes place from September 9-18 on the farm in Buchanan. It will feature over 100 hand-made crafters, kids activities, food vendors, […]
Lancaster Farming
Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops
Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 22.1%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation and credibility.
13newsnow.com
Hampton Aquaplex tour | Largest aquatic facility in Virginia almost ready to open
A recreational pool, competitive pool, outdoor waterpark and whirlpool jacuzzi round out the Aquaplex's attractions. It's a $30 million project.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
13newsnow.com
The latest on COVID-19 in Virginia
Virginia had some up and down days this week when it comes to new cases. Dan Kennedy has the new numbers from state health officials.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
