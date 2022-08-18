ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOV 9

St. Clairsville business helping students prepare for new school year

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Back to School season is officially among us and a small business in Belmont County is getting the local kids ready. Oil & Gas Safety Supply in St. Clairsville will be hosting its Back to School Bash on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Located on site, the event is free to the public and is aiming to bring fun to the area, as well as giving back to the community.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

