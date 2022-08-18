ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Helicopter flying low over my house!

JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
