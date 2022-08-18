Read full article on original website
Related
Helicopter flying low over my house!
JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin closes portion of 32nd Street for widening project
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin officials today announced its second road closure along 32nd Street beginning August 23. The city says this is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as its widening project between Schifferdecker Ave. and Central City St. progresses. To help...
koamnewsnow.com
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Photos: A Fascinating Tour Of A Highly Toxic Ghost Town
Recently, I wrote about the town of Picher, OK. Picher is infamous for being an incredibly toxic place. No one lives there anymore, and there aren't any businesses left. Thanks to the Internet, we can take a tour of this highly toxic ghost town without having to go ourselves. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Baxter Springs, Kan. native does a fly-over in C-17
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Watch out! It’s going to be low and big! We are told while standing outside Bricks and Brews, 1531 Military Ave, in Baxter Springs at 12:40 p.m. Friday. “Around 12:40 this afternoon, a former Baxter Springs graduate and United States Air Force Pilot is expected to do a low flyover of Baxter Springs in a C-17...
Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
Carl Junction also hosting a Jamboree which included Carthage, Nevada, and Monett
Carl Junction were also hosting a jamboree which included Carthage, Nevada, and Monett. The bulldogs were back on the field after a tough season going 3-6 in the COC. They definitely have a ton of leadership on this year’s team. On the offensive side of the ball quarterback Dexter Merrell has some big targets to […]
Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street
UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
Anderson, Mo. man faces Vehicular Homicide charges after fatal crash
ANDERSON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Anderson man is cited Felony Vehicular Homicide after a fatal crash Saturday morning on the north edge of town. Anderson Police requested Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist investigation of the crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred on MO-59 near State Route NN within the Anderson city limits.
Here’s how many drownings have been reported in southwest MO so far this year
The number of drownings in 2022 in southwest Missouri already equals the number of drownings in 2021, and it's not even Labor Day yet.
Comments / 0