WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk set for Newton-Conover challenge to kick off 2022 season
Bruce Ollis has seen quite a few season openers in his coaching career. The familiarity does not in any way diminish how he feels about the first kickoff of the season. “Even in year 43, there’s great anticipation of finally getting to game week and preparing for another team,” Ollis said. “Whereas you’ve been trying to make yourself better, now we come to a point where we’ve got an opponent with an opposite-colored jersey that we’ve got to prepare for.”
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
Stanly News & Press
Radar, Pfeiffer golfing pioneer and Hall of Famer, has died
Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of Falcon Hall of Famer and former Pfeiffer Board of Trustee Member (2008-2012) Dana Rader. Rader, a trailblazer in women’s golf, became the first Pfeiffer female golfer to make the men’s team in 1978 before Pfeiffer began sponsoring women’s golf. She would work her way up to the No. 2 position on the team in 1980.
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels join Nelly for Bank of America ROVAL 400 pre-race concerts
Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced more big names headlining the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series showdown from Oct. 7-9.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
qcexclusive.com
The Best New Restaurants in Charlotte 2022 – Part 1
It has been another banner year for Charlotte restaurants. Established eateries came back swinging after a few unpredictable COVID years, while new restaurants turned up the heat in the Queen City. It seems there are more choices than ever before as Charlotte restaurant growth paces alongside the growth of the city. This is our staff’s picks for best new restaurants in Charlotte.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV
First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont. First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy. On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.
Food hall under development in Gastonia’s Fuse District
GASTONIA COUNTY, N.C. — A former grocery store in Gastonia will soon be transforming into a food hall. It will be located in a growing part of town called the Fuse District. Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon spoke with the developers and business owners about what this investment could mean for the county.
WBTV
Wood chucking thieves arrested
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
focusnewspaper.com
Readers of the Week
FOCUS Newspaper has 100,000 weekly readers per its last verified poll. Alexander | Burke | Catawba | Caldwell | Gaston | Iredell | Lincoln. The content of FOCUS Newspaper, Focusnewspaper.com, and the FOCUS App are copyright Tucker Productions, Inc., 2021. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
