ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
VINCENNES, IN
wibqam.com

Newest class of ‘Pomeroys’ move into SMWC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a record-breaking day at St. Mary of the Woods College as new students moved into their campus dorms. President Dottie King and other school officials greeted students as they entered with music and cheers. “The Woods is not only increasing in number,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
wibqam.com

It’s time to Clear The Shelters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

‘Rock the Block 5k’ set for August 27 in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Running is hard. But, what if on a three-mile trail there were several musicians playing music and cheering you on as you exercised?. If that interests you, you’re in luck because a first-of-its-kind race is coming to the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Classrooms
wibqam.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
BRAZIL, IN
wibqam.com

Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wibqam.com

Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery

ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
ROBINSON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy