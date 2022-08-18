ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release

In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Exits WWE

Jeff Jarrett’s run with WWE is at an end again, as the Hall of Famer has departed the company according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has exited his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. The company reports that Jarrett exited the position last week...
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship

We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York. Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez,...
QUEENS, NY
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks

If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV

The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping

AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:. * The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price. * Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat. * Varsity Blondes def. Rosario...
Kayla Braxton, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley & Ricochet Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Bianca Belair posing for a photo with Snoop Dogg, Kayla Braxton, Tiffany Stratton, Ludwig Kaiser, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell showing off her first action figures, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
