Presidential Election

Howard Kurtz on Liz Cheney presidential run after defeat: 'She needs to find a way to keep in the spotlight'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 37

Bruce Cregger
3d ago

Let's all stay away from media that promotes her. Then maybe they will stop and we don't have to hear anymore about her. She lost a primary by over 36 points.

relay
2d ago

When the Republicans take over the house and go after Hunter Biden she will be back in the limelight when people find out that her husband is representing Hunter Biden.

313 BORN
2d ago

She is keeping in the spotlight, it was just reported her husband is working in the law firm defending Hunter Biden. imagine that

