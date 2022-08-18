Howard Kurtz on Liz Cheney presidential run after defeat: 'She needs to find a way to keep in the spotlight'

Read full article on original website
Bruce Cregger
3d ago
Let's all stay away from media that promotes her. Then maybe they will stop and we don't have to hear anymore about her. She lost a primary by over 36 points.
31
relay
2d ago
When the Republicans take over the house and go after Hunter Biden she will be back in the limelight when people find out that her husband is representing Hunter Biden.
18
313 BORN
2d ago
She is keeping in the spotlight, it was just reported her husband is working in the law firm defending Hunter Biden. imagine that
15
Liz Cheney 'thinking about' White House run after primary loss, vows to do 'whatever it takes' to defeat Trump
WASHINGTON — Fresh off her congressional primary loss, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Wednesday that she plans to be part of a bipartisan coalition whose goal is to ensure former President Donald Trump never holds office again. "I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat...
Rep. Liz Cheney loses primary, says she's considering possible 2024 presidential bid
Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House January 6 committee, lost her primary race to a Trump-backed challenger Tuesday. When asked about a potential 2024 presidential bid on the "Today" show, Cheney said she's thinking about it. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" with more from Wyoming.
Ben Domenech on 'Faulkner Focus': Mainstream media wants Liz Cheney to run for president
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech argued a potential Liz Cheney 2024 presidential run would likely be a "media sideshow" in order to be a "thorn" against President Trump in the upcoming election. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Cheney hinting at a presidential run after her GOP primary defeat.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
Anti-Trump conservative group says the GOP has become an 'authoritarian nationalist cult' that worships Donald Trump
The Lincoln Project said Liz Cheney's election loss marked "the end of the Republican Party." The anti-Trump group said the party now only bears the GOP "name and branding." The group called the new GOP "an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump." The Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump...
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans are 'exhausted' from political conflict and might think it's 'time to turn the page' on Trump
Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed doubt over whether voters are ready to back Trump in 2024. A vocal Trump supporter, Ingraham said voters are "exhausted" by the "constant battle" in politics. She said Americans may instead turn to a GOP candidate who follows Trump's style of policy. Fox News...
Sen. Grassley says that McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
Sen. Grassley says that McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate.
Comments / 37