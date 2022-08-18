Read full article on original website
Related
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: August 21, 2022
A few weeks ago, Carillon Historical Park hosted the 45th Annual Band Organ Rally. The group Musical Box Society International was there to play their instruments that have a rich history. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. A federal law from 1990 requires public institutions like museums and universities to...
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
wanderingwheatleys.com
12 Cool Luxury Hotels in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland doesn’t always get a lot of love, but spend a day exploring this Midwestern gem, and you’ll quickly see just how cool this city really is. From world-class museums to buzzing craft breweries and all sorts of fun annual festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Cleveland!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Weiskopf, major champion golfer and Massillon native, dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Royal Troon in the British Open. He was outspoken and accurate in the television booth and found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his...
The first place Guardians are ... well ... fun and a little baseball magic – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Which question should we ask first ... How did the Guardians beat Detroit Wednesday night? Or maybe, how are the Guardians in first place in the Central?
travelnowsmart.com
Buckeye Hot Springs in Ohio
Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
RELATED PEOPLE
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
The COVID Long Haul: Avon soccer star sidelined by the virus
AVON, Ohio — Meredith Coloian's dream is to play college soccer. She was competing at an elite level to reach her goal, until COVID-19 sidelined her in January of 2021. "It was just kind of like a normal cold for me," she remembers. "I was super tired and I had really bad headaches, but nothing too crazy."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, 1982, Michael Stanley Band played four...
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
richlandsource.com
Shelby closes W.W. Skiles Field with thrilling win over Madison
SHELBY — Casey Lantz secured his place in Shelby football lore on Friday night. A junior, Lantz booted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Whippets to a thrilling, 10-7 win over Madison in the final game at W.W. Skiles Field. GALLERY: Shelby 10, Madison 7.
Comments / 2