Columbia, MO

Mizzou students move into residence halls ahead of fall semester

By Katie Greathouse
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mizzou students started moving into their residence halls this week ahead of the new school year.

Move-in started Wednesday, but students will continue to move-in Thursday, as well.

The university says move-in day brings thousands of new students to campus, which can affect traffic near the dorms. A move-in map is available on the university's website .

Leaders say that Mizzou's move-in program is designed to make students feel comfortable.

"It is the welcoming of campus, the welcoming of students and families," Director of Residential Life Tyler Page said.

Page said the university will move in thousands of freshmen between Wednesday and Thursday.

Residential Life recruits volunteers to help new students move in. The volunteers are from both the campus and Columbia communities.

Several students said Wednesday that they were excited to be at Mizzou.

"I have only been to high school in a small located area and coming on to campus with a ton of other people, I'm a little nervous, but I am ready to have some fun," Carter Balsman said.

Another student said she was glad to be moving into her residence hall.

"Living in Johnston Hall, I am very excited as it is an all-girls dorm," Anna McLaughlin said. "I came from an all-girls school, it is a great environment to transition."

Page said families should make the most of move-in day.

"Enjoy that time and experience it together. Take all that time you want decorating the room, take all the time you want saying goodbye, but just enjoy the time," Page said.

The university has several events lined up this week before classes start Monday.

Mizzou's official kickoff event, "First Roar," is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Traditions Plaza. A number of fairs and open houses are scheduled across various departments on Friday. The university's midnight BBQ is also scheduled Friday night starting at 10 p.m. It lasts until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The post Mizzou students move into residence halls ahead of fall semester appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

