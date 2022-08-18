Read full article on original website
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
OPD honors fallen officer with wreath laying ceremony
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department put together a powerful display of honor for one of their own on Friday. The department’s Honor Guard marked the 40th anniversary of Corporal G.T. Toal's death by placing a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the department.
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
OPD asks for help locating missing person
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa. 79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University. Contact the Odessa Police Department...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Midland/Odessa
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
3 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday night at the intersection of West University and West County Road. The officials stated that a Toyota RAV4 was travelling northbound in the left lane on the 2600 block of the North County Road [..]
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Pedestrian dies days after crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
