ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Chautauqua Institution ups security efforts

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfxyJ_0hLQPrG700

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week, the Chautauqua Institute has upped its security efforts.

The main one will be requiring photo identification for access to the grounds at the ticket office. Passes had previously been issued anonymously. There will also be extra security screening at venues, including metal detectors prior to entering the Amphitheater and other venues.

The Institution will also enforce a “no bags” policy in the Amphitheater and other indoor venues. Bags larger than 4.5″ by 6.5.” A drop station will be available to check larger bags.

The Institution says that there is no new or known imminent threat, but they are implementing these protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer

The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
News 4 Buffalo

Coast Guard holds family day at Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Down the board walk at the Naval Park on Sunday, the Coast Guard was hosting family day. The event helped connect the Coast Guard with the community. Active-duty service members were on hand to teach, show skills, and answer questions about their service. “It’s nice to be in an area where […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Education
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients. “Doug’s legacy will live on in the [hundreds] of thousands […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chautauqua Institution#Canisius College#The Chautauqua Institute
News 4 Buffalo

Transportation and staffing among top priorities for Buffalo Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education addressed concerns from residents on Wednesday in their final meeting before the new school year. Among the top priorities for the district are staffing and transportation. Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the Board met for executive session before the meeting at the Buffalo Academy for Visual […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Baby Café opens on Delaware for new parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new ‘Baby Café’ opened on Delaware Avenue on Thursday. The café is run by the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and will be open to pregnant and breastfeeding people to relax, learn more about feeding and share tips and techniques with other new parents. “Providing that education to really increase the numbers […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local businessman challenging longtime incumbent for NY-26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Early Voting winding down in a couple days and the Primary Election now just four days away, we’re looking into a key race. The 26th Congressional District is up for grabs in the Democratic Primary. The race is between Eddie Egriu, a local businessman and Congressman Brian Higgins, who’s been […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
chautauquatoday.com

TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown

The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
JAMESTOWN, NY
outdoorsfirst.com

National Walleye Tour Championship set for Lake Erie from Dunkirk, NY

⦁ Meet & Greet the walleye pro’s, their boats & gear: Aug. 21, 5 p.m.; Clarion Hotel north field. ⦁ Elimination Days: Aug. 24/25, Top 40 Pro’s/Co-Anglers, 7 a.m. take-off, 2 p.m. Weigh-In, Dunkirk Harbor. ⦁ Free Kids Fishing Clinic: Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m., 2 Central Ave. (pier)....
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy