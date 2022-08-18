Chautauqua Institution ups security efforts

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week, the Chautauqua Institute has upped its security efforts.

The main one will be requiring photo identification for access to the grounds at the ticket office. Passes had previously been issued anonymously. There will also be extra security screening at venues, including metal detectors prior to entering the Amphitheater and other venues.

The Institution will also enforce a “no bags” policy in the Amphitheater and other indoor venues. Bags larger than 4.5″ by 6.5.” A drop station will be available to check larger bags.

The Institution says that there is no new or known imminent threat, but they are implementing these protocols out of an abundance of caution.

