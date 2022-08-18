Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
FFE PREVIEW: New coaches bring history and high expectations to new programs
(WDBJ) - When Chris Watts left Liberty High School after 21 seasons at the helm, former Minuteman Daryl Robertson was a natural replacement, but also a historic one. With his hire, the 34-year-old became the first Black head coach in the storied history of Virginia’s Seminole District. “It was...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
WDBJ7.com
Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football
Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams. In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars,...
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes 385 new cadets
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Weather On The Water: Unique qualities about the New River
PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For our final edition of Weather On The Water, I wanted to take you all somewhere that has a lot of history and is right here in one of our hometowns! Let’s checkout the unique New River. The New River has many characteristics that make...
WDBJ7.com
New book highlights trailblazing career
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city’s first Black fire chief.
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Governor’s School seniors organize more than $2,000 for school supply donations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising seniors Ayla Lampros and Reese Redford spent their summer fundraising more than $1,000 for school supply donations. A matching donation from a Roanoke Valley Governor’s School alum brought the total amount raised to over $2,000. 55 backpacks, science and activity kits are going to...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County Public Schools excited for what this year has in store
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools wrapped up its first full week of school Friday. School leaders are excited for what the 2022-2023 year has in store. “It was a smooth opening. We opened with a little over 4,000 students, it was a few more students than...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in person back to school extravenganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools are a couple of days away from the first day of class. Saturday RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Mother who lost son a year ago hosts back-to-school event to help parents
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said Organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping kids...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Leonard Cohen doc playing at Grandin
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A documentary about the song “Hallelujah” and its creator, Leonard Cohen, is playing at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. Movie critic and Hollins University professor Brent Stevens stopped by 7@four to talk about the movie, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song. Watch the...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
WDBJ7.com
Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
