Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. "Travis will be...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football

Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams. In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars,...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

VMI welcomes 385 new cadets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it's meaningful...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. "In no way should this year's scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Weather On The Water: Unique qualities about the New River

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For our final edition of Weather On The Water, I wanted to take you all somewhere that has a lot of history and is right here in one of our hometowns! Let's checkout the unique New River. The New River has many characteristics that make...
PEMBROKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New book highlights trailblazing career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city's first Black fire chief.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History's Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That's 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Leonard Cohen doc playing at Grandin

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A documentary about the song "Hallelujah" and its creator, Leonard Cohen, is playing at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. Movie critic and Hollins University professor Brent Stevens stopped by 7@four to talk about the movie, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song. Watch the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
ROANOKE, VA

