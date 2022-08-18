ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Trails students arrested for attempted homicide

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

15-year-old child arrested for attempted homicide at Monterey Trails High School 00:33

ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Monterey Trails student has been arrested for attempted homicide.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 17, at roughly 1:59 p.m., Monterey Trails school officials called for medical assistance for a 15-year-old male student struggling to breathe.

The Fire Department arrived on the scene simultaneously with the child's parent.

The parent took the child to the hospital. Sacramento Sheriff's Deputies, who also act as School Resource Officers at Trails, learned through a preliminary investigation that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body by another 15-year-old male student.

Deputies watched footage provided by another student and were able to determine the identity of the student and arrested him for attempted homicide.

He is being held at Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on two felony counts.

Principal of Monterey Trails, Lara Ricks, released this statement:

"Today at Monterey Trail High School, school officials and safety and security staff responded to an incident whereby one student struck another student with a large blunt object while in the cafeteria causing serious physical harm.

"Swift and appropriate action was taken by school officials and law enforcement to secure the situation and to care for the victim by contacting emergency responders. The families of the students were promptly informed and the assailant was escorted away from campus. Site administration will be working closely with safety and security staff and law enforcement to investigate, determine support needs for students and staff and any further appropriate action.

"Engaging in violent behavior is not acceptable school conduct and causing physical harm using a dangerous object is strictly prohibited on our campus and can result in serious consequences up to expulsion and arrest. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. We are sharing this information with you as part of our ongoing efforts to keep you informed about incidents that affect our campus.

"If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at (916) 688-0050."

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who might have cellphone video to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

