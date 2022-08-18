Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
FFE PREVIEW: New coaches bring history and high expectations to new programs
(WDBJ) - When Chris Watts left Liberty High School after 21 seasons at the helm, former Minuteman Daryl Robertson was a natural replacement, but also a historic one. With his hire, the 34-year-old became the first Black head coach in the storied history of Virginia’s Seminole District. “It was...
wfxrtv.com
2022 Friday Night Blitz Preview Special
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Jermaine Ferrell, David DeGuzman, and Ryan Moye bring you our annual Friday Night Blitz Preview Special. Jermaine, David, and Ryan bring you a look at the upcoming 2022 high school football season. New this year with Friday Night Blitz is the start time of the show as it will begin each Friday at 10:40pm.
techlunchpail.com
Reloaded Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Ready to Climb Higher In 2022-23
Even as the frustration of a first-round loss to FGCU set in for head coach Kenny Brooks and his team, they knew something special was still brewing for this program in Blacksburg. After all, the 2021-22 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team set numerous program records and established itself as one of the best teams in the conference.
Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said on Tech Talk Live
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry spent his Thursday evening going over a number of topics with the hosts of Tech Talk Live. The first-year Virginia Tech coach spoke on a number of topics revolving around fall camp such as his decision to name Grant Wells the starting quarterback, what young players are standing out, how he keeps the players engaged with fun events throughout fall camp, and much more.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
WSLS
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes 385 new cadets
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes new cadets, celebrates 25th anniversary of women being admitted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) can be an emotional time for cadets and their families as a new chapter begins. It’s the day a new batch of “rats,” or cadets, will be officially admitted, but this moment also marks a “key” part of their history.
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
whee.net
PSA to take water from Philpott
The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
pmg-va.com
Life Center opens new location in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 11 to observe the official opening of a new facility in Hillsville that will expand drug rehabilitation services available in the local and surrounding areas. Life Center of Galax — a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment, owned by Acadia...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
