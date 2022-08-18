ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland midyear crime report shows increase in missing person cases

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gndxv_0hLQPTGn00

Cleveland's midyear crime report shows the city's current numbers in its fight against crime are down in some categories like arrests and 911 calls, but missing persons cases are up drastically.

As of June of last year, Cleveland had eight active cases. As of June of this year, the city reported 45 more, with the eight of them carrying over from 2021 for a total of 53 cases.

John Majoy and Cleveland Missing pair families with resources to find their loved ones.

“I don’t know what it’s like to feel like them [family members whose loved one is missing], I don't want to ever know what they feel like, but if I’m able to help people like them or anyone else that is my goal,” said Majoy. “This is what I want to do and that’s what I've been doing for the past 30 plus years."

While the numbers are high, Majoy says the public's concern is too and more people are reporting their loved ones missing than before.

“I think the big change this year is because of a great awareness, a great reporting of missing people and social media accounts of people putting it out there," said Majoy.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond acknowledged the numbers are high and CPD is actively investigating every case but said the data doesn't paint a full picture.

“The vast majority of them [people missing] are juveniles or runaways and the vast majority actually make their way back home and then we make the reports to take them out of the system and sometimes when the missing person returns they don't call us," said Drummond.

Cleveland Police data shows that in the first half of 2021, 966 people who were initially missing were updated as returned, and this year that number is just over 1,200 people returned.

“Most of the individuals we are able to locate or most of the individuals come back on their own, and then we are able to remove them from the system," said Drummond.

Majoy said that not everyone returns home, especially as our world comes out of the height of the pandemic.

“We're seeing a lot more runaways than we normally would’ve seen because these folks can become victims without even knowing it to human trafficking, drug or who knows what," said Majoy.

If your loved one is missing and you're looking for resources, Cleveland Missing can help. CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cleveland Police#Crime#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Cpd
cleveland19.com

28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed. Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Bohn Road in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland police said detectives found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside an...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
WICKLIFFE, OH
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy